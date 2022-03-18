Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHP. Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $91.37. 2,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,271. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.50. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

