Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SALM. UBS Group started coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

SALM opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $69.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.89 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 67.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103,094 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 1,108.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 78,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

