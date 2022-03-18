salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $210.41 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.20 and a 200-day moving average of $253.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,348 shares of company stock worth $40,575,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

