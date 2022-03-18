salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37 billion-$7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.68. 16,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,544,245. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.52. The company has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.27, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,348 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,852 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $90,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

