Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.

SAL stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $59.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $154.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

