Salvus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.9% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $159.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

