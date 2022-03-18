Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys 151 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $234.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.51. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.31 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.