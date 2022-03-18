Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys 286 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $193.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.11. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.73 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.