Salvus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 540 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $871.60 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $875.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $906.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $932.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

