Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $14.51 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 10.6% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $272.39 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.42 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.37. The company has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.