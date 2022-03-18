Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,747 shares of company stock worth $22,703,102 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $157.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.40. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

