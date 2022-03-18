Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in RH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in RH by 275.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RH by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 355.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in RH by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $696.29.

RH opened at $363.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.18 and a 200 day moving average of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. RH has a fifty-two week low of $320.81 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

