Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 839 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Gobi Capital LLC increased its stake in CDW by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,198,000 after purchasing an additional 695,521 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $60,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CDW by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 445,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,165,000 after acquiring an additional 192,957 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $176.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $154.53 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.80.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

