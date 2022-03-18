Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Shares of PTON opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,521,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,065,000 after buying an additional 475,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,585,000 after buying an additional 2,423,001 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,933,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,195,000 after buying an additional 320,850 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

