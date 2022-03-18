Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.330-$1.380 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

SCHN opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 305,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,213,000 after buying an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

