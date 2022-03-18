Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
SBOEF stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 143. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02.
