Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SBOEF stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 143. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through two segments: Advanced Manufacturing & Services and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises machining and repair of drill collars and complex measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components made of non-magnetic corrosion-resistant stainless steel, which form the housing for sensitive measuring instruments used for the precise measurement of inclination and azimuth of the drillstring as well as petrophysical parameters.

