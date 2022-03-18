Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Blossom Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 6.2% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 680,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,899. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

