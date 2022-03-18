Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.72. 701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,206. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

