Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMGGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.67. 590,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,427. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

