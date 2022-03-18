Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SE stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.50.

SEA Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.