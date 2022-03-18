Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.04.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $70.53 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 493.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,119 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,997,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.