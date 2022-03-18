Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

HP stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.84%.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

