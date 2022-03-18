Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Short Interest Update

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SRCH opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Searchlight Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
About Searchlight Minerals (Get Rating)
