Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Short Interest Update

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SRCH opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Searchlight Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Searchlight Minerals Corp. is a natural resource company, which engages in the recovery of base and precious metals from reprocessing existing tailings. It holds interest in Clarkdale Slag Project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona.

