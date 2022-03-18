SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.
Shares of SCWX opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $26.89.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCWX. TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.
SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.
