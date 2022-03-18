SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of SCWX opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCWX. TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

