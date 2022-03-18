SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.70)-($0.61) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $475-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.80 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.610 EPS.

Shares of SCWX stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,455. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $952.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SCWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

