Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.Semtech also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.72-$0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.08.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of Semtech stock traded up $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $69.41. 859,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,427. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Semtech by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Semtech by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Semtech by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.