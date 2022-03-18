Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Semtech updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.720-$0.800 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.72-$0.80 EPS.

Shares of SMTC traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,639. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92.

In related news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Semtech by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Semtech by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Semtech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Semtech by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Semtech by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

