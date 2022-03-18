Semux Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (SEM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $10,298.36 and approximately $2.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00205473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007493 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005094 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005084 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000814 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.