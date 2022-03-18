Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.
About Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seneca Financial (SNNF)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.