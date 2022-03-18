SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $56.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charlene T. Begley acquired 1,395 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,116 shares of company stock worth $13,560,373. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $132,295,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares during the period. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $84,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

