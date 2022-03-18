Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shift Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan anticipates that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.99. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

