Short Interest in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Drops By 16.7%

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

NYSE BHLB traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $29.64. 3,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,323. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,618,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,300.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

