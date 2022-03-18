Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Decreases By 21.4%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 85,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 43,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000.

NYSE:BLW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,561. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

