Short Interest in bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Decreases By 15.8%

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPOSY shares. ING Group downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of bpost SA/NV from €9.00 ($9.89) to €8.50 ($9.34) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

bpost SA/NV stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 1.13. bpost SA/NV has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

