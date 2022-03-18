Short Interest in Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Declines By 21.6%

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CLLXF opened at $2.50 on Friday. Callinex Mines has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Get Callinex Mines alerts:

Callinex Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s portfolio includes Nash Creek and Superjack projects in the Bathurst Mining District; Pine Bay and Flin Flon projects in the Flin Flon Mining District; and Point Leamington project in the Buchans Mining District.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.