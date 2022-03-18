Short Interest in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Declines By 23.3%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 6,860,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

SBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 12.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 171.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 212.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 128,325 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 223.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 162,005 shares during the period. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.75. 3,404,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,052. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $8.83.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

