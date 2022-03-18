Short Interest in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Declines By 19.8%

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,760,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 14,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,586,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 994,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,760 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

NYSE:COP traded up $4.01 on Thursday, hitting $98.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,793,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,574,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $104.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

