Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Declines By 20.9%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CWGL opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.18 million, a PE ratio of 93.95 and a beta of 0.34. Crimson Wine Group has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39.

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington.

