Short Interest in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Increases By 24.9%

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.