Short Interest in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Grows By 17.9%

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,650,000 after purchasing an additional 752,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 676,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 495,937 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

