Short Interest in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Grows By 17.9%

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.
Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.
In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,650,000 after purchasing an additional 752,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 676,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 495,937 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
