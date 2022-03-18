Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Drops By 16.3%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 262,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOGZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dogness (International) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 4th quarter worth $8,188,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dogness (International) by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOGZ opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Dogness has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

