Short Interest in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Decreases By 21.0%

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 240,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of FORD stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,113. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Forward Industries by 129.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 160,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Industries by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Forward Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Forward Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

