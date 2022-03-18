Short Interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Decreases By 15.9%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 965,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

GMDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $233.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,147,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 288.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,694 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 751,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 127,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 50,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 321,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

