Short Interest in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Expands By 20.7%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 429,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 355,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Grom Social Enterprises in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of GROM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. 559,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. Grom Social Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $19.50.
Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
