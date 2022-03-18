Short Interest in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Expands By 20.7%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 429,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 355,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Grom Social Enterprises in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GROM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. 559,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. Grom Social Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $594,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grom Social Enterprises by 370.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 245,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

