Short Interest in Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Increases By 21.5%

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Huhtamäki Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

HOYFF stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a twelve month low of $43.47 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27.

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

