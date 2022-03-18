Short Interest in IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Grows By 16.6%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,305,600 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 1,977,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,441.0 days.

OTCMKTS IWGFF opened at $3.55 on Friday. IWG has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

Get IWG alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on IWG from GBX 360 ($4.68) to GBX 310 ($4.03) in a report on Wednesday.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.