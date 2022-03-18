Short Interest in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Decreases By 18.8%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

JHX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.36.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About James Hardie Industries (Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.