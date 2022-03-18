Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Expands By 20.3%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 274,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE KYN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.53. 714,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,880. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $457,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 78.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

