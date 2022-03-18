Short Interest in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expands By 16.7%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Shares of KNSA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,965,000 after acquiring an additional 879,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 205,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.