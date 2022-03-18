Short Interest in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expands By 16.7%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.
Shares of KNSA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $23.70.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.
