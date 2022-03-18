Short Interest in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Declines By 18.5%

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,790,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 21,830,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,603,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,898. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

